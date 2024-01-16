Previous
Swallowtail Butterfly by pdulis
Swallowtail Butterfly

This striking white & black swallowtail is native to Asia but has since spread to many parts of the world including Australia, Japan and even the Dominican Republic. This one I found at the Butterfly conservatory while holding a photo workshop here.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

Dorothy ace
Beautiful
January 17th, 2024  
