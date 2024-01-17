Previous
Winter Ducks by pdulis
Winter Ducks

Ducks are cold-hardy animals, swimming around the lake even in harsh winters. Ducks have an average body temperature between 106-108 degrees F under all of their feathers and fat.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
January 18th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
I still don't want to be a duck in winter.
January 18th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous winter beach scene!
January 18th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture
January 18th, 2024  
