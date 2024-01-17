Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2122
Winter Ducks
Ducks are cold-hardy animals, swimming around the lake even in harsh winters. Ducks have an average body temperature between 106-108 degrees F under all of their feathers and fat.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2487
photos
343
followers
50
following
581% complete
View this month »
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th January 2024 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ducks
,
winter
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
January 18th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
I still don't want to be a duck in winter.
January 18th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous winter beach scene!
January 18th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture
January 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close