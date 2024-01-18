Previous
The Scarlet Mormon by pdulis
The Scarlet Mormon

The Rumanzovia Swallowtail, also called the Scarlet Mormon, is native to Southeast Asia and Australia. Another of the photos taken at the Butterfly Conservatory with my photo workshop students.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
John Falconer
Great capture Peter.
January 19th, 2024  
Bec
Nice! We do have some interesting butterflies in Australia.
January 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Cool! Never seen that one!
January 19th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger
Liking that orange
January 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful.
January 19th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
What a beauty that one is!
January 19th, 2024  
Rick
Neat looking butterflies. Great shot.
January 19th, 2024  
