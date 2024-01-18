Sign up
Previous
Photo 2123
The Scarlet Mormon
The Rumanzovia Swallowtail, also called the Scarlet Mormon, is native to Southeast Asia and Australia. Another of the photos taken at the Butterfly Conservatory with my photo workshop students.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
rumanzovia
John Falconer
ace
Great capture Peter.
January 19th, 2024
Bec
ace
Nice! We do have some interesting butterflies in Australia.
January 19th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool! Never seen that one!
January 19th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Liking that orange
January 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful.
January 19th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What a beauty that one is!
January 19th, 2024
Rick
ace
Neat looking butterflies. Great shot.
January 19th, 2024
