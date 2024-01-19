Sign up
Previous
Photo 2124
Winter Fishing
Fishing is a way to be at peace with oneself and the world ...
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
3
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2489
photos
343
followers
50
following
581% complete
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
Views
20
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
winter
,
fishing
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Use to fish all the time and I loved it, but when I moved, haven't picked up a pole since. Really do miss it.
January 20th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
The trouble is when are at peace with world catching a fish disturbs everything. Those fish can be a nuisance.
January 20th, 2024
Pat
Love the tunnel frame and the calm scene beyond. Very nice.
January 20th, 2024
