Previous
Winter Fishing by pdulis
Photo 2124

Winter Fishing

Fishing is a way to be at peace with oneself and the world ...
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture. Use to fish all the time and I loved it, but when I moved, haven't picked up a pole since. Really do miss it.
January 20th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
The trouble is when are at peace with world catching a fish disturbs everything. Those fish can be a nuisance.
January 20th, 2024  
Pat
Love the tunnel frame and the calm scene beyond. Very nice.
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise