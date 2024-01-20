Previous
Billy Green Ice Cave by pdulis
Billy Green Ice Cave

The city of Hamilton is home to more than 100 waterfalls and has been called the Waterfall Capital of the World. Here's one of my favourites because you can get in behind the falls :)
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Julie Ryan
Looks dangerous to walk on though. But it is cool to see all the ice.
January 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great shot of the frozen ice cave
January 21st, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very cool
January 21st, 2024  
