Photo 2125
Billy Green Ice Cave
The city of Hamilton is home to more than 100 waterfalls and has been called the Waterfall Capital of the World. Here's one of my favourites because you can get in behind the falls :)
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
365 - The 2nd Year
iPhone 13
20th January 2024 3:48pm
hamilton
winter
of
city
waterfalls
Julie Ryan
Looks dangerous to walk on though. But it is cool to see all the ice.
January 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of the frozen ice cave
January 21st, 2024
bkb in the city
Very cool
January 21st, 2024
