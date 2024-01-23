Sign up
Previous
Photo 2128
Winter in the Park
Finally getting snow ...
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd January 2024 1:19pm
bridge
winter
park
kariya
Mallory
ace
Wow! What a gorgeous and peaceful looking winter image.
January 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2024
