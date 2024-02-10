Sign up
Photo 2146
Sailing
Sailing takes me away to where I've always heard it could be ...
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
6
6
Fav's
6
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
lake
,
sailing
,
ontario
,
lakeside
Pat
Gorgeous golden light, a beautiful scene.
February 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
February 11th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful light.
February 11th, 2024
Julie Ryan
A peaceful scene
February 11th, 2024
Islandgirl
Wonderful lighting!
February 11th, 2024
Rob Z
A beautiful sight - with lovely lighting.
February 11th, 2024
