Sailing by pdulis
Photo 2146

Sailing

Sailing takes me away to where I've always heard it could be ...
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Pat
Gorgeous golden light, a beautiful scene.
February 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 11th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful light.
February 11th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
A peaceful scene
February 11th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful lighting!
February 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A beautiful sight - with lovely lighting.
February 11th, 2024  
