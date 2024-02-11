Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2147
A Winter Walk
A man and his dog on a winter's day walk ...
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2512
photos
346
followers
49
following
588% complete
View this month »
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
,
theme-february2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful tones and comp.
February 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Striking silhouettes.
February 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
February 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close