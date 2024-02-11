Previous
A Winter Walk by pdulis
A Winter Walk

A man and his dog on a winter's day walk ...
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful tones and comp.
February 12th, 2024  
Striking silhouettes.
Striking silhouettes.
February 12th, 2024  
Wonderful capture
Wonderful capture
February 12th, 2024  
