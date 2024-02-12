Sign up
Photo 2148
Winter Thistles
Love these thistles with their winter silhouettes
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
8
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th February 2024 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
thistles
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is beautiful
February 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love that low pov.
February 13th, 2024
Theresa
Looks like a thistle forest from this angle.
February 13th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture especially from that pov.
February 13th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Very beautiful
February 13th, 2024
