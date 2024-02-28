Sign up
Previous
Photo 2164
Collingwood Grain Terminals
The Collingwood Grain Terminals have a long history in the community. They are highly prominent and iconic. The Terminals were built in the 1920s and operated as a grain elevator for shipping operations at the Collingwood harbour.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2529
photos
344
followers
48
following
592% complete
View this month »
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th February 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
grain
,
collingwood
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful contrasts.
February 29th, 2024
