Collingwood Grain Terminals by pdulis
Collingwood Grain Terminals

The Collingwood Grain Terminals have a long history in the community. They are highly prominent and iconic. The Terminals were built in the 1920s and operated as a grain elevator for shipping operations at the Collingwood harbour.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beautiful contrasts.
February 29th, 2024  
