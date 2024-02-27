Previous
Blue Mountain Winter by pdulis
Blue Mountain Winter

Embrace winter’s magic ...
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Milanie ace
What a nice winter scene
February 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful composition
February 28th, 2024  
Ian JB ace
Wonderfully cold and crisp lovely image.
February 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photo
February 28th, 2024  
