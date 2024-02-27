Sign up
Previous
Photo 2163
Blue Mountain Winter
Embrace winter’s magic ...
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2528
photos
344
followers
48
following
592% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th February 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
blue
,
winter
,
ski
Milanie
ace
What a nice winter scene
February 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful composition
February 28th, 2024
Ian JB
ace
Wonderfully cold and crisp lovely image.
February 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photo
February 28th, 2024
