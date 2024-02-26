Previous
Cheltenham Badlands by pdulis
Photo 2162

Cheltenham Badlands

The Cheltenham Badlands are in Ontario and features a landscape of rolling red rock made up of highly eroded and exposed Queenston Shale, with a bright red color due to a high concentration of iron oxide.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Interesting formations- and right next to the road too!
February 27th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture. Very interesting formations.
February 27th, 2024  
Bill
Badlands are always so interesting.
February 27th, 2024  
