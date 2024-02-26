Sign up
Previous
Photo 2162
Cheltenham Badlands
The Cheltenham Badlands are in Ontario and features a landscape of rolling red rock made up of highly eroded and exposed Queenston Shale, with a bright red color due to a high concentration of iron oxide.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
badlands
,
ontario
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Interesting formations- and right next to the road too!
February 27th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture. Very interesting formations.
February 27th, 2024
Bill
Badlands are always so interesting.
February 27th, 2024
