Walking Together by pdulis
Walking Together

Walking together. Creating memories forever ...
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Love the colors in this.
February 26th, 2024  
I love these memories
February 26th, 2024  
Beautiful sentiment and capture.
February 26th, 2024  
