Previous
WatersEdge Walk by pdulis
Photo 2160

WatersEdge Walk

It was a cold but beautiful day for a waters edge walk on the Lake Ontario waterfront trail
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
That nice fence seems to end in a short while.. wonder why it was there! There is a very nice feel about this shot!
February 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely shadows. Hope you were bundled up!
February 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful shadows
February 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the shadows and how you captured the walker right on the edge
February 25th, 2024  
Denise Wood
Always good to rug up and take a beautiful walk :)
February 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise