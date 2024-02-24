Sign up
Previous
Photo 2160
WatersEdge Walk
It was a cold but beautiful day for a waters edge walk on the Lake Ontario waterfront trail
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
5
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
walk
,
park
,
lake
,
ontario
,
watersedge
Maggiemae
ace
That nice fence seems to end in a short while.. wonder why it was there! There is a very nice feel about this shot!
February 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely shadows. Hope you were bundled up!
February 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful shadows
February 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the shadows and how you captured the walker right on the edge
February 25th, 2024
Denise Wood
Always good to rug up and take a beautiful walk :)
February 25th, 2024
