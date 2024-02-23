Previous
Lakeside Ducks by pdulis
Photo 2159

Lakeside Ducks

Every lake belongs to the quietness desired by the ducks
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Enchanting ..
February 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous
February 24th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Lovely.
February 24th, 2024  
Bec ace
Beautiful composition
February 24th, 2024  
Cathy
So peaceful!
February 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific sunrise/sunset capture.
February 24th, 2024  
KWind ace
A beautiful scene!
February 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely.
February 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Serenity
February 24th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful sky
February 24th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very peaceful looking. That willow(?) tree is leaning a lot.
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise