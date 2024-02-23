Sign up
Photo 2159
Lakeside Ducks
Every lake belongs to the quietness desired by the ducks
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
11
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2524
photos
344
followers
48
following
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
Views
30
Comments
11
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
ducks
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Corinne
ace
Enchanting ..
February 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous
February 24th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Lovely.
February 24th, 2024
Bec
ace
Beautiful composition
February 24th, 2024
Cathy
So peaceful!
February 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific sunrise/sunset capture.
February 24th, 2024
KWind
ace
A beautiful scene!
February 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So lovely.
February 24th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Serenity
February 24th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful sky
February 24th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very peaceful looking. That willow(?) tree is leaning a lot.
February 24th, 2024
365 Project
close