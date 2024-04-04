Sign up
Previous
Photo 2200
West Virginia homestead
Overnight stay in West Virginia on route to Florida (but not here :)
Almost heaven, West Virginia, Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River ... Take me home, down country roads
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2565
photos
346
followers
49
following
602% complete
View this month »
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
virginia
,
cabin
,
west
LManning (Laura)
ace
I have so many questions… Excellent shot.
April 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love the chair with guitar. Now I will have that song in my head.
April 5th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice capture. I'll bet there are a lot of interesting stories that could come out of that house!
April 5th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A fabulous capture
April 5th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Something tells me that the river is not very far away at all...am I right?
April 5th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture of that country homestead. Figured you would have flown down. Didn't realize you would be driving. Looks like you really got on to some of the country roads at this location. Safe travels.
April 5th, 2024
