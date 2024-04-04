Previous
West Virginia homestead by pdulis
Photo 2200

West Virginia homestead

Overnight stay in West Virginia on route to Florida (but not here :)

Almost heaven, West Virginia, Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River ... Take me home, down country roads
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I have so many questions… Excellent shot.
April 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Love the chair with guitar. Now I will have that song in my head.
April 5th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice capture. I'll bet there are a lot of interesting stories that could come out of that house!
April 5th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A fabulous capture
April 5th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Something tells me that the river is not very far away at all...am I right?
April 5th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture of that country homestead. Figured you would have flown down. Didn't realize you would be driving. Looks like you really got on to some of the country roads at this location. Safe travels.
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise