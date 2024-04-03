Sign up
Previous
Photo 2199
Florida Bound
On route - hope to keep posting while we are away :)
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
1
1
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2564
photos
346
followers
49
following
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
florida
Rick
Awesome capture that you got here. Hope the weather holds out for you and you see lots of beautiful sunsets and sunrises.
April 4th, 2024
