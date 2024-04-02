Previous
Bigleaf Hydrangea by pdulis
Bigleaf Hydrangea

In Japan, hydrangeas are said to be a sign of gratitude because ancient emperors would give them to their maidens as a sign of thanks.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura)
I’ve never seen one that colour before. Wonderful frame filler!
April 3rd, 2024  
Babs
Lo e how you have filled the frame.
April 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy
Gorgeous!
April 3rd, 2024  
John Falconer
Great shot.
April 3rd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
they look so soft...
April 3rd, 2024  
