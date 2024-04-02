Sign up
Photo 2198
Bigleaf Hydrangea
In Japan, hydrangeas are said to be a sign of gratitude because ancient emperors would give them to their maidens as a sign of thanks.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
flower
,
hydrangea
,
bigleaf
LManning (Laura)
ace
I’ve never seen one that colour before. Wonderful frame filler!
April 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Lo e how you have filled the frame.
April 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
April 3rd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
April 3rd, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
they look so soft...
April 3rd, 2024
