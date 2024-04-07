Sign up
Photo 2203
The Greatest Show On Earth
“Listen to the wind blow, watch the sun rise.” ― Fleetwood Mac
7th April 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th April 2024 6:00am
Tags
beach
sunrise
florida
pompano
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Gorgeous.
April 8th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful, I thought that looked like a Florida sunrise!
April 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning sky and cloudscape ! fav
April 8th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
@radiogirl
- it is a Florida sunrise
April 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Serene!
April 8th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
@pdulis
it reminds me of the pier in Naples, Florida
April 8th, 2024
