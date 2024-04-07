Previous
The Greatest Show On Earth by pdulis
The Greatest Show On Earth

“Listen to the wind blow, watch the sun rise.” ― Fleetwood Mac
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Gorgeous.
April 8th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful, I thought that looked like a Florida sunrise!
April 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning sky and cloudscape ! fav
April 8th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
@radiogirl - it is a Florida sunrise
April 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Serene!
April 8th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
@pdulis it reminds me of the pier in Naples, Florida
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
