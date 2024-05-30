Previous
Van Vleck Bird Bath by pdulis
Van Vleck Bird Bath

In 1868 Van Vleck House & Gardens originated as a 12-acre private estate when Joseph Van Vleck Sr. and his family moved to Montclair from Brooklyn seeking a refuge from city life. This bird bath was put into the court yard
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Allison Maltese
A lovely image of this birdbath and bird. I like the water drops dripping off of the edges.
May 30th, 2024  
Corinne C
Such a sweet pic and an interesting narrative
May 30th, 2024  
Dorothy
Love this! The textures of the old fountain birdbath, the catbird and the coulors
May 31st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
A little oversized for my lot but I do love it. Wish I had one like this ( but smaller) in place of my green plastic one. Birds don’ t seem to mind but I don’t love the aesthetic.
May 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug
Nice capture. I can practically hear it.
May 31st, 2024  
Tunia McClure
built to last
May 31st, 2024  
