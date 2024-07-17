Sign up
Previous
Photo 2304
Lake Ontario Sunset
Taken at Brant St Pier
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2669
photos
337
followers
49
following
631% complete
View this month »
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th July 2024 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st
,
lake
,
ontario
,
brant
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful wide angle pic!
July 18th, 2024
