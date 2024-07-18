Previous
Sunset Sea Gull by pdulis
Photo 2305

Sunset Sea Gull

Despite the threats of rain, we were blessed with the rays of the setting sun ...
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
great light capture
July 19th, 2024  
