Photo 2305
Sunset Sea Gull
Despite the threats of rain, we were blessed with the rays of the setting sun ...
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2670
photos
337
followers
49
following
2305
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
gull
,
lake
,
ontario
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
great light capture
July 19th, 2024
