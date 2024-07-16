Sign up
Previous
Photo 2303
Brant St Pier Sunset
The Brant Street Pier caught me by surprise with its beauty. The ‘S’-shaped Brant Street pier is fabulous for photo opportunities or you can just stroll along and enjoy the beauty of this place
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2668
photos
337
followers
49
following
630% complete
View this month »
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th July 2024 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
st
,
lake
,
pier
,
ontario
,
brant
Rick
ace
Does look like an interesting pier. Great capture.
July 17th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Great framing with the fencing
July 17th, 2024
