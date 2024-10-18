Previous
Northern lights by pdulis
Northern lights

The northern lights are created when energized particles from the sun slam into Earth's upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph, but our planet's magnetic field protects us from the onslaught.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
Spectacular color. Beautiful capture.
October 19th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
What a glorious sight!!!
October 19th, 2024  
