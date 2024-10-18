Sign up
Photo 2396
Northern lights
The northern lights are created when energized particles from the sun slam into Earth's upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph, but our planet's magnetic field protects us from the onslaught.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
lights
northern
Shutterbug
ace
Spectacular color. Beautiful capture.
October 19th, 2024
Linda Godwin
What a glorious sight!!!
October 19th, 2024
