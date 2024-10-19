Previous
Cottage Aurora by pdulis
Photo 2397

Cottage Aurora

The red northern lights were incredible
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s amazing!!
October 20th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Awesome
October 20th, 2024  
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
October 20th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
The leading line is perfect
October 20th, 2024  
