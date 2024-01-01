It's New Year's Day & We're Still Waiting by peachfront
It's New Year's Day & We're Still Waiting

No freezes in December, so the hummingbird garden is full of flowers in bloom including this spillover of yellow salvias. All we need now is a winter hummingbird. Nikon z7ii, Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
