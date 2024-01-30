Previous
Cookie Wanna Hike by peachfront
Cookie Wanna Hike

My fifty-something Yellow-fronted Amazon loves to help me exercise by riding along in his backpack.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
8% complete

Photo Details

