Previous
33 / 365
Of Depth and Dust
A phone photo exercise in depth composition. The dusty window overlooks a garden that attracts hummingbirds & other small birds, so it needs to be visible as a barrier. The dust stops birds from flying through it.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
nature
,
light
,
blue
,
glass
,
samsung
,
depth
,
galaxy
