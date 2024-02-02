Previous
Of Depth and Dust by peachfront
Of Depth and Dust

A phone photo exercise in depth composition. The dusty window overlooks a garden that attracts hummingbirds & other small birds, so it needs to be visible as a barrier. The dust stops birds from flying through it.
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details

