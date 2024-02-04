Previous
Got Her Ducks In A Row by peachfront
35 / 365

Got Her Ducks In A Row

Spotted while walking around the neighborhood with Cookie the backpacking Amazon parrot.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
9% complete

Photo Details

