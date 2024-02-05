Sign up
This Pine Warbler Has Questions
Big loud scary hailstorm last night, and I haven't seen my winter hummingbird this morning. A Downy Woodpecker pair as well as the Pine Warblers enjoy the feeder tho.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
yellow
photography
bird
warbler
