Previous
43 / 365
"Give Me Sugar" Courting Doves
It's the most romantic time of year... Excuse my bad photo-editing job. It's hard to learn all parts of the hobby at once!
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th February 2024 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
love
,
spring
,
doves
,
pigeons
,
valentine
