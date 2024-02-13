Previous
King of the Suet Block by peachfront
King of the Suet Block

When the other birds go running, I can count on this guy. Other good yard birds today include Myrtle Warblers, Spice Finches/Scaly-breasted Munia, & Downy Woodpeckers but those guys hate the camera...
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
