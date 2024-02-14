Previous
Our love endures by peachfront
45 / 365

Our love endures

A senior Peach-faced Lovebird and a 27-year-old White-faced Cockatiel pose in front of one of their chewable nest boxes.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
12% complete

