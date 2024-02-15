Sign up
46 / 365
A curious Myrtle Warbler
There are Pine Warblers working too but I couldn't get all the birds in focus at the same time so I just snipped out this bit of the picture. The Pine Warblers keep working in and out of what looks like the remains of an old squirrel nest.
15th February 2024
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
warbler
