A curious Myrtle Warbler by peachfront
46 / 365

A curious Myrtle Warbler

There are Pine Warblers working too but I couldn't get all the birds in focus at the same time so I just snipped out this bit of the picture. The Pine Warblers keep working in and out of what looks like the remains of an old squirrel nest.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

