The hummingbird garden returns!

After the hard freeze, my winter hummingbirds were mostly supported by the feeders since my hummingbird plants were killed down to the ground, but you can see they're coming back strong. Mostly Turk's cap & salvia, not that you can tell at this stage of the game. Compare to the post freeze destruction being surveyed by my winter hummingbird on the 19th of January. In other news, the anole hibernating inside my house finally left as of yesterday morning. She will be missed!