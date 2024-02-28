Previous
Spring is sprung by peachfront
59 / 365

Spring is sprung

It's always a struggle to get a macro photo with my old Coolpix but this one didn't give me *too* much grief. Happy "sometimes it's last day of February, sometimes it isn't."
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really nice close up, the detail and dof work nicely
February 28th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so pretty! Spring is sprung here, but winter came back for today.
February 28th, 2024  
