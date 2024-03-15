Sign up
75 / 365
You Will Believe a Blimp Can Fly
Great White Pelicans don't look that aerodynamic to me but they were everywhere doing their thing.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
0
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
79
photos
5
followers
8
following
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th March 2024 3:45am
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flying
,
birding
