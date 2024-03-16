Previous
Trigger Warning: Dude Needs Dental Plan by peachfront
Trigger Warning: Dude Needs Dental Plan

You ever really looked at a camel? My advice: Don't. This appears to be a free-range domestic animal, but camels were far outnumbered in this area of the Sahel or near-Sahel by goats & cattle.
