Previous
Next
CDG-ATL is a 10 hour flight by peachfront
71 / 365

CDG-ATL is a 10 hour flight

Air France business product has a lot more room than Delta One, and they can still afford to give us sleep socks, but flying through JFK is still way shorter, I'm just saying.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise