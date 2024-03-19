Sign up
74 / 365
Buttons & Beads
Red light created by cupping my hand over the flash, I totally wanted to do that...
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
19th March 2024 2:10pm
Privacy
Tags
red
,
buttons
,
sewing
,
beads
,
crafts
