Baby Red Pin Oak by peachfront
82 / 365

Baby Red Pin Oak

Big trees from little acorns grow but maybe on a time delay, since the original Red Pin Oak fell down in a storm in June 2003-- 21 years ago. I noticed this morning how red the new leaves are. (They won't stay that color on the maturing tree.)
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
22% complete

Photo Details

