Previous
82 / 365
Baby Red Pin Oak
Big trees from little acorns grow but maybe on a time delay, since the original Red Pin Oak fell down in a storm in June 2003-- 21 years ago. I noticed this morning how red the new leaves are. (They won't stay that color on the maturing tree.)
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
red
,
leaf
,
spring
,
growth
