85 / 365
Wild Garlic
Or so I've been told. I'm no wild plant expert. This stuff is everywhere right now.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
outdoors
,
weeds
,
garden
,
wildflowers
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
does it smell like garlic if you crush a stem? lovely focus
March 25th, 2024
