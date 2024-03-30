Previous
Lonely Sparrow on a fence by peachfront
90 / 365

Lonely Sparrow on a fence

"Isn't it time for you to fill that feeder?"
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
24% complete

