Cuddle Me, Nyota by peachfront
95 / 365

Cuddle Me, Nyota

Sweet Boobear the 27-year-old Cockatiel doesn't want Nyota the Lovebird to stop grooming him to fix her own feathers... For those new to these two, they are senior rescue parrots & their story is here (no paywall) https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
26% complete

View this month »

