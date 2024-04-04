Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
95 / 365
Cuddle Me, Nyota
Sweet Boobear the 27-year-old Cockatiel doesn't want Nyota the Lovebird to stop grooming him to fix her own feathers... For those new to these two, they are senior rescue parrots & their story is here (no paywall)
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
95
photos
6
followers
8
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
4th April 2024 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
bird
,
cute
,
pet
,
cockatiel
,
lovebird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close