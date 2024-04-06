Previous
Bought some new mugs by peachfront
97 / 365

Bought some new mugs

My new "F*** NFTs" mugs by Effin' Birds were just delivered.
6th April 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
26% complete

📷 Raymond ace
They look awesom!
April 6th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are great
April 6th, 2024  
