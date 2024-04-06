Sign up
97 / 365
Bought some new mugs
My new "F*** NFTs" mugs by Effin' Birds were just delivered.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
2
0
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
97
photos
6
followers
8
following
26% complete
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th April 2024 10:50am
Tags
birds
,
mug
,
cup
📷 Raymond
ace
They look awesom!
April 6th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh they are great
April 6th, 2024
