107 / 365
The new hair product ain't doing what I thought
A Great Blue Heron is fishing while the wind plays with its crest.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
1
0
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th April 2024 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
heron
,
wind
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that eye is huge!
April 16th, 2024
