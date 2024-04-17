Sign up
108 / 365
Consolation Prize
The migrating Indigo Buntings don't know me and wouldn't come to the feeder while I was sitting out with the camera, so have a female Eastern Bluebird.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
0
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
feeder
,
bluebird
