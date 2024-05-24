Sign up
"Quit looking taller than me, Boo"
"That is so uncool."
"Babe, I'm just sitting here."
"You know you're passive-aggressively and very, very pointedly sitting taller than me."
"???"
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
bird
,
pet
,
cockatiel
,
lovebird
Peachfront
As always, if anyone wants to know the story of these senior rescue birds, have a link, there's no paywall
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
May 24th, 2024
