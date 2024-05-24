Previous
"Quit looking taller than me, Boo" by peachfront
145 / 365

"Quit looking taller than me, Boo"

"That is so uncool."

"Babe, I'm just sitting here."

"You know you're passive-aggressively and very, very pointedly sitting taller than me."

"???"
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
39% complete

Photo Details

Peachfront
As always, if anyone wants to know the story of these senior rescue birds, have a link, there's no paywall https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
May 24th, 2024  
