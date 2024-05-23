Sign up
144 / 365
"I didn't come here to snooze, Boo"
Boobear the 27-year-old cockatiel keeps nodding off, and Nyota is not impressed. These two are senior rescue birds who have been living here for many years. You can read their story here if you wish:
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
144
photos
12
followers
11
following
39% complete
