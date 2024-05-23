Previous
"I didn't come here to snooze, Boo" by peachfront
"I didn't come here to snooze, Boo"

Boobear the 27-year-old cockatiel keeps nodding off, and Nyota is not impressed. These two are senior rescue birds who have been living here for many years. You can read their story here if you wish: https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
