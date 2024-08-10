Previous
Molting is a good reason to be bitter by peachfront
223 / 365

Molting is a good reason to be bitter

This female cardinal is in absolutely no mood...
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
61% complete

Barb ace
Awww.. She is still pretty! Great capture!
August 10th, 2024  
